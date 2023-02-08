TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.76 Million Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426,605 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after buying an additional 47,881 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELAN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

ELAN opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -58.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.93. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. Research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,399.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

