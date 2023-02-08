TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Sprott worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Sprott during the third quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Sprott by 103.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Sprott by 66.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Sprott by 10.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Sprott by 189.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

SII opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. Sprott Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.76 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $988.30 million, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.13.

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

