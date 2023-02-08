TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,592 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 106.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,890,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,233,000 after purchasing an additional 30,304 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $40.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.16. PRA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $47.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded PRA Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on PRA Group from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

In other PRA Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 118,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PRA Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 118,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 119,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,796,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $405,200. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

