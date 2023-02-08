TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,428 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Utz Brands worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Utz Brands by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Utz Brands by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 28,011 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Utz Brands by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Utz Brands by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 13,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Utz Brands by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Stock Down 5.1 %

UTZ stock opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.90, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.56.

Utz Brands Increases Dividend

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $362.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.39 million. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -79.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dylan Lissette sold 21,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $391,398.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,236.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Utz Brands news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 5,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $109,840.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,272,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,237,491.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dylan Lissette sold 21,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $391,398.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,236.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,989 shares of company stock worth $574,119. 17.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Utz Brands Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese, veggie, other snacks and pork skins. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, PA.

