TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 550.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 26.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $3,159,830.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,074,136.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $3,159,830.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,074,136.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $3,066,390.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,884.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,184 shares of company stock worth $11,285,478. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $109.80 on Wednesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.71.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

