TD Asset Management Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.93. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.10. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.34 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,417.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and sold 28,076 shares worth $1,278,783. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.