TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,706 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 15,042 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 37,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 22,264 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $526,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1,255.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,859,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,529 shares during the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.27.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $42,183.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 583,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,087.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.77. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.47.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

