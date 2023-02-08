TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,082 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Onto Innovation worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 390.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONTO opened at $84.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.88. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.02 and a 52 week high of $97.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Several research firms have weighed in on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Onto Innovation to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

