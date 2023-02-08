TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the third quarter valued at about $2,171,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 56.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the second quarter valued at about $11,075,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the second quarter valued at about $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $127,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,137,160.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSWI opened at $142.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.95. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.03 and a fifty-two week high of $148.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

