TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Heritage Commerce worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 132.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 35.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 10.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HTBK. DA Davidson increased their price target on Heritage Commerce to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Heritage Commerce to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heritage Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Heritage Commerce from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th.

In related news, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $328,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $328,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 6,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $88,611.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 333,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,366.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $759 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

