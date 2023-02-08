TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PBF. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.69.

PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF Energy Company Profile

Shares of PBF stock opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.34. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.95.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

