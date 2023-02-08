TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 677.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 99.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

SM Energy Stock Up 5.1 %

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.69. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 2.92%.

About SM Energy

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.