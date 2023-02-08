TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,500 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of MYR Group worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 529,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,686,000 after acquiring an additional 112,548 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in MYR Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $100.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.78. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.77 and a 1-year high of $102.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MYR Group Profile

MYRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

(Get Rating)

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.