TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,500 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of MYR Group worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 529,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,686,000 after acquiring an additional 112,548 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in MYR Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.
MYR Group Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of MYRG stock opened at $100.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.78. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.77 and a 1-year high of $102.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MYR Group Profile
MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MYR Group (MYRG)
- 3 Hot Stocks The Analysts Are Buying
- Hertz Global Holding Could Be A Comfortable Ride In 2023
- Two Billionaires Are Rigging the Market. Here’s How to Fight Back
- Should Investors Buy or Sell the Vaccinex Patent News?
- Take-Two Interactive Or Activision Blizzard: An Obvious Choice?
Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.