TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,278 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of SJW Group worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SJW Group

In other SJW Group news, COO Andrew Gere sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total transaction of $62,017.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,409.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJW Group Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SJW Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SJW Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

NYSE SJW opened at $78.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.60. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $55.74 and a 52 week high of $83.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.69.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.17%.

SJW Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.