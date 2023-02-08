TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,968 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 12.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in EQT by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.70.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

