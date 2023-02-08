TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,955 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 156.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 166.1% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $3,918,397.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dell Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average is $40.59.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 208.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.46%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

See Also

