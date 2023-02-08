TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 3.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 4.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 20.0% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROCK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $56.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.83. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $57.53.

(Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.