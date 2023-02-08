Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.96 and last traded at $7.98. 1,477,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 7,538,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 86 Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.02.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TME. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,640,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 436.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,735,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480,718 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,245,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,787 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 420.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,272,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,292,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,566 shares in the last quarter. 21.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

