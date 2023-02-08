The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 878,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,944 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.71% of Clorox worth $112,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 10,476.2% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Clorox by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.09.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $151.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.99. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $160.59.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

