The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606,701 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,881 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1,206.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,860,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,265 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,331,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,813 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,712,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

KO opened at $60.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $259.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.16. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,986 shares of company stock valued at $17,218,050 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

