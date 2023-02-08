The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,464 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 117.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 52.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 284 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:COO opened at $348.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $335.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.09. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.21 and a 52 week high of $430.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $848.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

Insider Activity

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.10.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.