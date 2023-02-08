The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Position Boosted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.57. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $86.88.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $394.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.29 million. Trade Desk had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

