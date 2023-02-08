The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Position Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 460.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Western Union by 89.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Union by 49.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 431.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.86. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $20.40.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 195.13% and a net margin of 17.78%. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

