The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 36,100 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

WMB stock opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.62. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

