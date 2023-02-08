Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Shares Up 3.7%

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.21 and last traded at $14.20. 2,957 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 494,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.
Theseus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.22. The stock has a market cap of $532.65 million, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 4.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theseus Pharmaceuticals
Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, which is in Phase I clinical trial.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Theseus Pharmaceuticals (THRX)
- 3 Hot Stocks The Analysts Are Buying
- Hertz Global Holding Could Be A Comfortable Ride In 2023
- Two Billionaires Are Rigging the Market. Here’s How to Fight Back
- Should Investors Buy or Sell the Vaccinex Patent News?
- Take-Two Interactive Or Activision Blizzard: An Obvious Choice?
Receive News & Ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.