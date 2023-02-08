Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Shares Up 3.7%

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.21 and last traded at $14.20. 2,957 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 494,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.22. The stock has a market cap of $532.65 million, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 4.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRX. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,963,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 88,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 30,921 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 39,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

