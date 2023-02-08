THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,774 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,295 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 3.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in THOR Industries by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in THOR Industries by 52.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in THOR Industries by 4.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:THO opened at $98.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.78. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.26 and a 52 week high of $105.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.70.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 6.67%. Equities analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

THO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson upgraded THOR Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on THOR Industries to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

