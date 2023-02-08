Timken (NYSE:TKR) Stock Price Down 6.4%

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) traded down 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $81.19 and last traded at $81.26. 140,705 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 546,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Timken from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Timken to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.

Timken Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.63%.

Insider Activity at Timken

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $1,234,524.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,158,577.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $134,202.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $1,234,524.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,158,577.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,124 shares of company stock valued at $2,607,987 in the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Timken by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,620,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,875,000 after purchasing an additional 736,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Timken by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,450,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,808,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Timken by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,457,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,089,000 after purchasing an additional 19,888 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Timken by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,134,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,218,000 after purchasing an additional 44,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Timken by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,865,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,167,000 after purchasing an additional 52,184 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Featured Articles

