Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) EVP Paul A. Camuti Sells 434 Shares

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.98, for a total value of $80,715.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,053 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,076.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE TT opened at $180.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $188.23. The company has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.61.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

