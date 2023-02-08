Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 370 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 32.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 19.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.89.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $148.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.75 and a 200-day moving average of $135.66. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $97.61 and a 1 year high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.52). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.