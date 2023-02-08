Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 27.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 14.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 38,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 4.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

NYSE VST opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $27.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.39 per share, with a total value of $233,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 323,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,671.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.39 per share, with a total value of $233,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 323,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,671.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

