Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,310 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,463 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 1st quarter worth $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cognex by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,913,000 after purchasing an additional 80,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Cognex by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

CGNX opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 1.60. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $80.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.32.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen cut shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.92.

In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $592,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

