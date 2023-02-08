Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 21,890 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,890 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after buying an additional 2,564,035 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.0% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,022,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,666,000 after buying an additional 367,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,721,000 after buying an additional 314,385 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 243.0% in the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 438,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,711,000 after purchasing an additional 310,423 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 614.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 210,537 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 522,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $31,979,755.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,962,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,770,549.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock valued at $60,959,468. 9.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.46.

RCL opened at $74.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.41. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $90.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

