Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Stake Lessened by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,130 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Trustmark worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the second quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the second quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Trustmark news, Director Tracy T. Conerly purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $42,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trustmark Trading Up 2.0 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRMK shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Trustmark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group increased their price objective on Trustmark to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Trustmark stock opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.81. Trustmark Co. has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $38.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.53.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $225.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.87 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.31%.

About Trustmark

(Get Rating)

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.