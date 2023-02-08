Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,153 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,202,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,569 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,269,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,799 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,739,878 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $403,878,000 after purchasing an additional 95,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 117,267 shares of company stock worth $3,593,456 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.35.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

See Also

