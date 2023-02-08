United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,594 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,720 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 81,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,912,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of URI opened at $455.90 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $466.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $544.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,542. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.