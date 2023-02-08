USS Investment Management Ltd Buys 14,034 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 189.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 414.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STE opened at $217.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.90. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $255.93. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1,972.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.83.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.01). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. STERIS’s payout ratio is -1,708.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.40.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

