USS Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 109,081 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Western Union were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 13,546.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,401,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,856 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,908,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,331 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,384,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 2,258.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,181,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.86. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 195.13% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 44.55%.

WU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Western Union from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

