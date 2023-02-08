USS Investment Management Ltd Has $3.36 Million Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RPRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.71.

Insider Activity

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $7,276,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,122,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $5,079,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,633,618.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $7,276,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,122,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 502,933 shares of company stock valued at $21,725,563 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $597.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.48%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

