USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 16,627 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,627 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $123.83 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $157.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.