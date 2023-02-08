USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 19,610 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,610 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFG. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 397.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 116.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

PFG stock opened at $92.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.51.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

