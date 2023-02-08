Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 59,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 220,933 shares.The stock last traded at $103.81 and had previously closed at $104.24.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.62.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

