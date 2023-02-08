Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Increased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $208.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

