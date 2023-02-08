Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,977 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,487,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ventas by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,288,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,055,000 after acquiring an additional 242,767 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at $670,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -468.18, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $64.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.86.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -1,636.36%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Ventas to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ventas

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

