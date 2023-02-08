Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Holdings Raised by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,247 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,720,832,000 after buying an additional 3,571,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,264,049 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,455,886,000 after acquiring an additional 211,286 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,253 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,342,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,563,000 after purchasing an additional 826,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,936,934 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $827,598,000 after purchasing an additional 46,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Argus boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $308.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $303.93 and its 200-day moving average is $298.20. The company has a market cap of $79.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $225.28 and a 52-week high of $325.19.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $585,318.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.52, for a total value of $865,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,700 shares of company stock worth $6,534,195. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

