Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,579,000 after buying an additional 89,278 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 234.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after buying an additional 73,883 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 153,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 50,231 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,196,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,171,000 after purchasing an additional 40,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,307,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,296,000 after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JJSF shares. CL King boosted their target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $143.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.80 and a beta of 0.53. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $117.45 and a 52 week high of $165.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $351.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.70 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 5.77%. J&J Snack Foods’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.13%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

