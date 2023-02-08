Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 226.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,504 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Steelcase by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Steelcase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Steelcase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steelcase in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:SCS opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.58. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $865.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $826.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

