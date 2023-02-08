Virtu Financial LLC Buys 6,374 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth $112,312,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth $128,843,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth $56,285,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,228 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth $14,102,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

WOOF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

