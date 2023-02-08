Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 5,715 New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

New Fortress Energy Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NFE opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.97 and a 1 year high of $63.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.61.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $731.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.10 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.547 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 255.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director Katherine Wanner purchased 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,832.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,451,812.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Katherine Wanner acquired 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,832.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,812.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $314,364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,559,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,506,583.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New Fortress Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

