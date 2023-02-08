Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 7,610 Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.63. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $44.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 151.73%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.