Virtu Financial LLC Has $260,000 Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,403 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Trimble by 118.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Trimble during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 74.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Trimble during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Trimble by 1,252.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $59.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.59. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $74.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.64.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRMB. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

